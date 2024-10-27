Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

