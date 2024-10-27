1,357 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

