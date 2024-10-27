Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total value of $147,887.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,084.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $394.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

