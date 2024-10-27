1,133 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $24.64 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

