Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,481,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ICF opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

