Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $165,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $129.48 and a twelve month high of $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $188.24.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

