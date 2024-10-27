Eastern Bank Makes New $30,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $2,597,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,554.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 208,291 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $5,203,109.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,579.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $2,597,865.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,554.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,632. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $27.06 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

