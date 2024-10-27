500 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

