556 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Copart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $51.71 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

