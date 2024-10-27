334 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 1.6 %

SRE opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

View Our Latest Report on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.