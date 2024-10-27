iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

