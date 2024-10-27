Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,110,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $339.16 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $343.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.93.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

