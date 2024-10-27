PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $156.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

