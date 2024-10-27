Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abacus Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Abacus Life stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $674.09 million, a P/E ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Abacus Life has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abacus Life will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $8,105,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $4,974,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

