Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $4,520,640.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,786,191.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,590,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

