Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.26. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 368,546 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

