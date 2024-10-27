Insider Buying: Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) CEO Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Ross acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNYR opened at $8.40 on Friday. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.