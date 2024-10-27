Insider Buying: Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) CEO Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Ross acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNYR opened at $8.40 on Friday. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle and wellness products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; products for hands under the Hand MD brand name.

