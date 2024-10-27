Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRAB. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

GRAB opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 0.83. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grab will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

