Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $3,804,000.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TNL opened at $47.51 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

