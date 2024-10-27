Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.22%.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

