American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $10.00 at Bank of America

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 1,098,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 558,384 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

