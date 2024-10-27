Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $83.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.26.

ENPH stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.52, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

