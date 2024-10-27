Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 43,487,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 6,450,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 14.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $858,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,114,503.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

