Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045 shares.The stock last traded at $29.45 and had previously closed at $27.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 8.2 %

Grupo Simec Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

