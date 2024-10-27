Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.76 and last traded at $102.12. 28,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 245,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $125.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 70.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

