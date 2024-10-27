HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading 20.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 976,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 466,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

HeiQ Trading Up 20.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.61.

Get HeiQ alerts:

Insider Activity at HeiQ

In other news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,459.10). 46.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.