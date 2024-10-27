Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.88 and last traded at $109.45. 3,979,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,041,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

