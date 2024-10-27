Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0% on Insider Selling

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $82.52 and last traded at $83.01. 2,044,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,955,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

Specifically, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $663.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 182,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 166.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 154.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

