Eastern Bank Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,916 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

