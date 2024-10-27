3,000 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $102,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $178,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $230,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $16.60 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

