First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.14. The firm has a market cap of C$15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$28.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

