SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $220.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2,099.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 92,381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $13,869,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $12,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

