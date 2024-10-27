iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$118.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$102.00. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$107.25.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$112.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.83. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$119.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

