Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK.B. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.63.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

About Teck Resources

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$65.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$66.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

