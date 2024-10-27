National Bankshares Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.32.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Real Matters

Real Matters Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:REAL opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.81. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.15 million, a PE ratio of 192.75, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

In other news, Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$309,425.10. In other news, Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$309,425.10. Also, Director Kay Brekken acquired 5,600 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.97 per share, with a total value of C$50,239.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,016. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.