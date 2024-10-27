Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.09% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

TSE CTS opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.66. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$6.06.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$645.18 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Converge Technology Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.