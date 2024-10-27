National Bank Financial Forecasts AltaGas Q3 Earnings

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%.
AltaGas Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.80. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$24.67 and a 12-month high of C$35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The stock has a market cap of C$10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Activity at AltaGas
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total value of C$101,460.00. Insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $1,125,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
Read More
