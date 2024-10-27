Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SDVKY

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.