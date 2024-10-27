Amendment to Bylaws Approved by DatChat, Inc. Board

DatChat, Inc., a Nevada corporation listed as DATS on the NASDAQ, recently announced the approval of Amendment No. 2 to its Amended and Restated Bylaws. The unanimous written consent of the Board of Directors was obtained on October 23, 2024, in accordance with Article IX, Section 9.1 of the corporation’s Bylaws.

The key amendment, effective as of October 23, 2024, pertains to Article II, Section 2.7 of the Bylaws, specifically focusing on the voting process. The section now states that unless required otherwise by law, the Articles of Incorporation, or the Bylaws, any question brought before a stockholders’ meeting (excluding director elections) shall be decided by a majority vote of the total capital stock represented at the meeting.

It further clarifies that each stockholder present is entitled to cast one vote for each share of capital stock they hold that is eligible to vote. The amendment allows votes to be cast either in person or by proxy, as outlined in Section 2.8. The discretion to require written ballots for votes at the meeting is vested in the Board of Directors or the presiding officer at the stockholders’ meeting.

The amended Bylaws were duly enacted by the Board of Directors through unanimous written consent on October 23, 2024. The certification of this amendment was made by Darin Myman, the Chief Executive Officer of DatChat, Inc., who affixed his signature and the corporation’s seal to signify the approval of the amendment.

This update in the Bylaws underscores DatChat’s commitment to transparent and democratic decision-making processes within the organization.

It’s essential for investors and stakeholders of DatChat to take note of these recent changes to the Bylaws, as they could impact future corporate governance and decision-making processes within the company.

