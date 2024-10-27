Daré Bioscience, Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in women’s health, released a corporate presentation on October 25, 2024. The presentation, identified as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is scheduled for use in upcoming meetings with investors and securities analysts starting from the same date.

The company intends to host the presentation on its website under the “Investors” section at https://ir.darebioscience.com, specifically in the “Presentations, Events & Webcasts” segment. It is important to note that the information available on the company’s website, including the presentation, is not considered to be part of this regulatory filing.

As outlined in Item 7.01 of the filing, the content of the presentation, along with Exhibit 99.1, is being provided as supplementary information and is not to be construed as formally filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933. Consequently, the details within this section will not be integrated into any future filings under these acts, regardless of any general references to such information.

Moreover, the filing also included details under Item 9.01, which indicates the provision of financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 contained the Daré Bioscience corporate presentation dated October 25, 2024, aligning with the company’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

Closure of the filing presented the necessary signatures, underscoring compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was officially signed on October 25, 2024, by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience, Inc.

This release serves as a means to enhance investor communication and provide valuable insights into the company’s operations and strategic objectives. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the official company website for access to the complete corporate presentation for a comprehensive overview of Daré Bioscience’s latest developments.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

