FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FOXO) announced in a recent SEC filing on October 21, 2024, that its Board of Directors has approved amendments to the company’s Bylaws. The updated Bylaws, known as the Amended Bylaws, specifically modify the quorum requirements for shareholder meetings.

The revision changes the quorum threshold from a majority to one-third of the outstanding shares of the company entitled to vote. The updated Section 2.4 of the Bylaws now reads that the presence in person or by proxy of holders representing one-third (33.33%) of the voting power of all outstanding shares of capital stock will constitute a quorum for conducting business at meetings.

In instances where specific business is to be voted on by a class or series of stock voting collectively, a majority of the voting power of the outstanding shares of the class or series will constitute a quorum for that particular business. The Chairman of the meeting is authorized to adjourn if a quorum is not present, with shareholders who are present being allowed to continue transacting business until adjournment.

The Amended Bylaws, including the revised Section 2.4, have been made available in Exhibit 3.1 of the Form 8-K filing submitted by FOXO Technologies.

As an emerging growth company, FOXO Technologies has indicated its decision to opt for the extended transition period concerning compliance with new or revised financial accounting standards, as allowed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Mark White, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of FOXO Technologies, signed the filing on behalf of the company on October 25, 2024. For more details, the complete Amended Bylaws and other relevant exhibits can be accessed in the filed documents on the SEC’s website.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

