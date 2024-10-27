Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 7184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

