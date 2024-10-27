Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

REG stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

