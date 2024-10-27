Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Marin Bancorp

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.