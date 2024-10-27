Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 201205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 124.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.