Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading 13.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 124,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 449,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Kanabo Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Mattioli acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,947.55). 37.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.