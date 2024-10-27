IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 9519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRS shares. StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 12.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

