Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.51 and last traded at $115.60, with a volume of 3665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 100.39%.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

