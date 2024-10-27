Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 835,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,605,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 45.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Vela Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.