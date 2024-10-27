Trex (TREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $64.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. Trex has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

